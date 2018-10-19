PBSO: Missing Greenacres teen found safely

UPDATE: Gianna Belmonte has been found safely, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
EARLIER STORY:
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and possibly endangered Greenacres teen.
Gianna Belmonte, 12, was last seen on Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. in the 4500 block of Oak Terrace Drive. She has not been seen or heard from since.
Gianna has brown hair with blue streaks. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black t-shirt, black Nike flip flops and she is possibly carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400.