St. Lucie gathers donations for Michael victims

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and members of the community are gathering donations for people impacted by Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle.
Currently the department and area residents are loading up tractor-trailers with a variety of supplies including food, water, canned goods, baby formula generators and appliances.
Sheriff Ken Mascara said the semis will be sent north on Tuesday to be distributed to victims.
Members of the community can drop off donations until Monday at the following locations:
- Big Apple Pizza located at 2311 South 35 St. in Fort Pierce
- St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on 4700 W Midway Rd.
Mascara also deployed 11 of the department's deputies to the Panhandle to help in recovery efforts. The deputies will be stationed in Bay County and will relieve the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.