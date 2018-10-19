Valley of Love Ministries struggles to survive

For the past 7 years, Valley of Love Ministries hands out food to those in need throughout West Palm Beach and Riviera Beach. However, the nonprofit is struggling to keep its doors open after donations are on the decline.
"You know how it is when somebody's hungry, it's very hard. So I said Lord, if the Lord decided to tell us that's it, we got to go, what are those people going to do, what they going to do," said director Marie Antoinette Jean-Pierre.
Currently, Valley of Love Ministries receives food each week from the Palm Beach County Food Bank to help keep up with its demand.
"Because a lot of people don't have food, they go online and then find out Valley of Love Ministries has a food pantry that's open 7 days a week," said Jean-Pierre.
The Director of Palm Beach County Food Bank, Karen Erren, said October is always a tough month for food banks. However, she remains optimistic that the community will rally to help those in need, especially during the holidays.
