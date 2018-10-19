Vero HS student arrested with BB gun at school

A student at Vero Beach High School was arrested on Thursday after he was found to have brought a BB gun to the school.
According to the Indian County Sheriff's Office, the student, a minor, reportedly brandished the gun in a classroom. An anonymous tipster reported that the student made a statement about the weapon along the lines of, "It might not be anything big, but will still put a hole in someone."
An assistant principal and sheriff's deputy searched the student and his bag and found the unloaded BB gun in his bag.
The student said he did not know the gun was in the bag and that one of his younger siblings could have put it there.
The student was arrested and taken to the Indian River County Jail.