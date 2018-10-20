Amy Schumer: No Super Bowl ads in support of Kaepernick

FILE - In this April 17, 2018 file photo, Amy Schumer arrives at the world premiere of "I Feel Pretty" at the Westwood Village Theater in Los Angeles. Schumer says don’t look for her in a Super Bowl commercial this time around. She’s sitting this one out in support of Colin Kaepernick and his take-a-knee protest against racism. The comedian and actress explained her stance at length Friday, Oct. 19 on Instagram, challenging white NFL players to kneel as well. Addressing them directly, she wrote: “Otherwise how are you not complicit?” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss)