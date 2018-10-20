Beaches remain closed in Indian River County

Beach parking lots throughout Indian River County are empty as beaches remain closed on Saturday due to high levels of red tide.
The county has hired Ceres Environmental to clean up dead fish along the shoreline.
Caution tape remains up at all park locations preventing anyone from gaining access to the beach.
"We've never heard about this so we don't know what to expect, or what not to expect," said visitor Shaku Vanpampus.
Vanpampus and her husband are visiting the Vero Beach area from Canada.
They said they are definitely feeling the symptoms of red tide but aren't going to let it affect their 2-week vacation.
"I thought you, know what let's go out to the shops a little bit," said Vanpampus.
FWC is asking people if they come across fish kills to report them to 800-636-0511.