'We are hungry!" Migrants wail at Mexico-Guatemala border

'We are hungry!" Migrants wail at Mexico-Guatemala border
Central American migrants sit on the bridge over the Suchiate River that separates Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Central Americans traveling in a mass caravan broke through a Guatemalan border fence and streamed by the thousands toward Mexican territory, defying Mexican authorities' entreaties for an orderly migration and U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of retaliation. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (Moises Castillo)
By SONIA PEREZ D. and MARK STEVENSON | October 19, 2018 at 11:03 PM EST - Updated October 19 at 11:03 PM

TECUN UMAN, Guatemala (AP) — A standoff between thousands of Central American migrants trying to reach the United States and Mexican police has stretched through the night with some migrants hanging from the closed border gate wailing "there are children here" while others slept on the bridge linking Guatemala to Mexico.

Members of the caravan of more than 3,000 migrants had earlier burst through a Guatemalan border fence and rushed onto the bridge over the Suchiate River, defying Mexican authorities' entreaties and U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of retaliation.

Immigration agents began letting small groups through the gates if they wanted to apply for refugee status.

As night fell on the bridge, the migrants' frustration turned to despair as women clutching small children pleaded with the Mexican police. Some migrants yelled "We are hungry!"

A child is carried over the border fence as thousands of Honduran migrants rush across the border towards Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Migrants broke down the gates at the border crossing and began streaming toward a bridge into Mexico. After arriving at the tall, yellow metal fence some clambered atop it and on U.S.-donated military jeeps. Young men began violently tugging on the barrier and finally succeeded in tearing it down. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
A child is carried over the border fence as thousands of Honduran migrants rush across the border towards Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Migrants broke down the gates at the border crossing and began streaming toward a bridge into Mexico. After arriving at the tall, yellow metal fence some clambered atop it and on U.S.-donated military jeeps. Young men began violently tugging on the barrier and finally succeeded in tearing it down. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros) (AP)
Thousands of Honduran migrants rush across the border towards Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Migrants broke down the gates at the border crossing and began streaming toward a bridge into Mexico. After arriving at the tall, yellow metal fence some clambered atop it and on U.S.-donated military jeeps. Young men began violently tugging on the barrier and finally succeeded in tearing it down. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
Thousands of Honduran migrants rush across the border towards Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Migrants broke down the gates at the border crossing and began streaming toward a bridge into Mexico. After arriving at the tall, yellow metal fence some clambered atop it and on U.S.-donated military jeeps. Young men began violently tugging on the barrier and finally succeeded in tearing it down. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros) (AP)
Migrants tired of waiting to cross into Mexico, jumped from a border bridge into the Suchiate River, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Some of the migrants traveling in a mass caravan towards the U.S.-Mexico border organized a rope brigade to ford its muddy waters. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
Migrants tired of waiting to cross into Mexico, jumped from a border bridge into the Suchiate River, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Some of the migrants traveling in a mass caravan towards the U.S.-Mexico border organized a rope brigade to ford its muddy waters. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros) (AP)
Migrants tired of waiting to cross into Mexico, climb a border bridge fence to jump into the Suchiate River, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Some of the migrants traveling in a mass caravan towards the U.S.-Mexico border organized a rope brigade to ford its muddy waters. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
Migrants tired of waiting to cross into Mexico, climb a border bridge fence to jump into the Suchiate River, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Some of the migrants traveling in a mass caravan towards the U.S.-Mexico border organized a rope brigade to ford its muddy waters. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros) (AP)
Migrants tired of waiting to cross into Mexico, jumped from a border bridge fence into the Suchiate River, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Some of the migrants traveling in a mass caravan towards the U.S.-Mexico border organized a rope brigade to ford its muddy waters. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
Migrants tired of waiting to cross into Mexico, jumped from a border bridge fence into the Suchiate River, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Some of the migrants traveling in a mass caravan towards the U.S.-Mexico border organized a rope brigade to ford its muddy waters. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros) (AP)
Thousands of Honduran migrants stream towards the border bridge in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, moments before the migrants broke down the gates at the Guatemala-Mexico border crossing and began streaming toward a bridge into Mexico. They were met by a phalanx of police with riot shields. About 50 managed to push their way through before officers unleashed pepper spray and the rest retreated. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
Thousands of Honduran migrants stream towards the border bridge in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, moments before the migrants broke down the gates at the Guatemala-Mexico border crossing and began streaming toward a bridge into Mexico. They were met by a phalanx of police with riot shields. About 50 managed to push their way through before officers unleashed pepper spray and the rest retreated. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros) (AP)
Migrants rush to the aide of a man injured by a rock thrown by an unidentified person at the border bridge in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, as migrants broke down the gates at the Guatemala-Mexico border crossing. They were met by a phalanx of police with riot shields. About 50 managed to push their way through before officers unleashed pepper spray and the rest retreated. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
Migrants rush to the aide of a man injured by a rock thrown by an unidentified person at the border bridge in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, as migrants broke down the gates at the Guatemala-Mexico border crossing. They were met by a phalanx of police with riot shields. About 50 managed to push their way through before officers unleashed pepper spray and the rest retreated. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros) (AP)
Central American migrants sit on the bridge over the Suchiate River that separates Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Central Americans traveling in a mass caravan broke through a Guatemalan border fence and streamed by the thousands toward Mexican territory, defying Mexican authorities' entreaties for an orderly migration and U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of retaliation. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Central American migrants sit on the bridge over the Suchiate River that separates Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Central Americans traveling in a mass caravan broke through a Guatemalan border fence and streamed by the thousands toward Mexican territory, defying Mexican authorities' entreaties for an orderly migration and U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of retaliation. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (AP)
Central American migrants walk on the bridge over the Suchiate River that separates Guatemala and Mexico, towards the border crossing in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Central Americans traveling in a mass caravan broke through a Guatemalan border fence and streamed by the thousands toward Mexican territory, defying Mexican authorities' entreaties for an orderly migration and U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of retaliation. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Central American migrants walk on the bridge over the Suchiate River that separates Guatemala and Mexico, towards the border crossing in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Central Americans traveling in a mass caravan broke through a Guatemalan border fence and streamed by the thousands toward Mexican territory, defying Mexican authorities' entreaties for an orderly migration and U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of retaliation. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (AP)
Thousands of Honduran migrants stream towards the border bridge in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, moments before the migrants broke down the gates at the Guatemala-Mexico border crossing and began streaming toward a bridge into Mexico. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
Thousands of Honduran migrants stream towards the border bridge in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, moments before the migrants broke down the gates at the Guatemala-Mexico border crossing and began streaming toward a bridge into Mexico. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros) (AP)
Thousands of Honduran migrants stream towards the border bridge in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, moments before the migrants broke down the gates at the Guatemala-Mexico border crossing and began streaming toward a bridge into Mexico. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
Thousands of Honduran migrants stream towards the border bridge in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, moments before the migrants broke down the gates at the Guatemala-Mexico border crossing and began streaming toward a bridge into Mexico. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros) (AP)