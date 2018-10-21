Motorcyclist killed near Delray Beach

WEST DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- A 38-year-old Boca Raton man died on Thursday in a motorcycle crash in west Delray Beach.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says Thelison Cristiano Oliveira was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson Sportster Iron 883 westbound on Linton Boulevard approaching Legends Way at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, October 18, 2018.
According to PBSO, Oliveira failed to stop at the 4-way stop intersection and sideswiped the front of a 2016 Jeep Cherokee.
The collision caused the motorcycle and rider to go down and continue sliding through the intersection. Oliveira stayed in contact with the motorcycle as it crashed into the front of a 2016 Ford F150, pinning both him and the motorcycle underneath the truck.
Prior to the arrival of Fire Rescue crews, the driver of the Ford truck backed his vehicle after the collision in attempts to render aid to Oliveira, who was pronounced dead at the scene.