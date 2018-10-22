2-car collision kills 2 passengers in West Palm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- Two people died following an early Saturday morning crash in West Palm Beach, according to police.
A Nissan Altima heading north, and traveling at a high rate of speed on Australian Avenue, struck a Toyota Camry which was turning south on Australian from Banyan Boulevard, police said.
The impact sent both vehicles about 350 feet forward and caused the Altima to crash into a tree and slide down an embankment, investigators said.
The front passengers in both cars died from their injuries.
Police identified them as 35-year-old Sahara Wyne, who was in the Toyota, and 25-year-old Cameron Dale.
A man driving the Toyota is hospitalized and police are not sure if he will survive.
The driver of the Nissan suffered two broken legs and a rear passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries but was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, investigators said.
Police are asking for witnesses to contact West Palm Beach Traffic Homicide Investigator Munoz at 561-822-1889.
The crash remains under investigation.