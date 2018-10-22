Civil right pioneer Judge Rodgers dead at 91

A civil rights pioneer and retired Palm Beach County judge has died at the age of 91.
The honorable Edward Rodgers spent 22 years in the civil, criminal and probate courts, receiving dozens of public awards and tributes.
He protested unequal pay for black teachers, which led him to go to law school.
According to the Historical Society of Palm Beach County, he was the first African-American prosecutor in the county.
He later became the county's first black assistant state attorney and first African-American judge in Palm Beach County. He later became Florida's first black circuit court judge and chief judge.
During the 1960s, he pushed to desegregate the Good Samaritan Hospital.
After he retired, he served as River Beach city councilman and mayor. The city's post office was renamed for Rodgers in 2004.
A visitation will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, located at 418 N. Sapodilla Ave. in West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach Post.
A second visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 211 Trinity Place in West Palm Beach. His funeral will be held shortly after the service.