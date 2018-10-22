Driver dies in Palm Springs crash

A driver has died after a multi-vehicle crash in Palm Springs Sunday night.
Nicholas P. Woodward of Fort Pierce was stopped at a Publix entrance waiting to make a right turn on Congress Avenue when a 17-year-old driving a Toyota Camry lost control and struck Woodward's Honda, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The collision pushed the Honda into a palm tree and then into an unoccupied parked Mitsubishi Eclipse, FHP said.
Woodward was pronounced dead at the scene, according to traffic investigators.
The driver of the Camry was last listed in serious condition.
FHP said the crash remains under investigation.