Man dies after being medevaced from cruise ship

A man died after being medevaced from the Grand Classica, which sails from the Port of Palm Beach, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
It received a call Friday night around 8:15 that their assistance was needed. The man was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center where hospital staff pronounced him dead, officials said.
A passenger on the ship said the man fell to his death, but authorities have not yet confirmed that account.
A spokesperson for the Grand Classica issued the following statement: Saturday evening a passenger was evacuated from the Grand Classica by the U.S. Coast Guard due to a medical emergency. The ship then resumed its itinerary to Grand Bahama Island.