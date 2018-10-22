Missing teen: Community holds fundraiser as they await word on Jayme Closs

BARRON CO., WI (RNN/WQOW/CNN) - There has still been no word about the whereabouts of Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old from Wisconsin apparently kidnapped after her parents were murdered in their home.
"Missing" billboards with her face and information appeared nationwide Monday. The sheriff plans a news conference at 4 p.m. local time Monday.
Members of Closs' community have been deeply distraught over her disappearance.
"I've got a grandson that's about her age, and you think this could've happened to him, too," said John Gonsowski, a Barron County resident. "It's time that something gets done that stops this kind of stuff. (I) pray to God and hope that they find that little girl."
Green bracelets with #FindJaymeCloss have been sold at several locations. Gonsowski and his wife bought a $5 bracelet at Brion's Smokehouse Deli on Saturday.
All the proceeds of each sold bracelet go to the Closs family.
"It’s just been such a nice thing to see Jamie grow up through the years, and she is just such a sweet young girl,' said Shayla Paxton, a Brion’s Smokehouse Deli employee.
Paxton said she knew the Closs family well. She is hoping for a safe return of Jayme.
"I wear (the bracelet) for Jayme's family," she said. "The family that I have grown up knowing through the years, ever since kindergarten. I really hope they find Jayme. She is just truthfully a sweet and loving girl. And I want her to come home now, as much as the family I'm sure they need her to, as well."
Jayme has been missing since at least Oct. 15, when law enforcement responded to a 911 call at her home to find her parents dead and her gone. She is considered endangered.
She is approximately 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with blonde/strawberry blonde hair, the FBI states. Anyone with information on her is asked to call the Barron County Sheriff's Office tip line at 1-855-744-3879 or their local FBI office.
Copyright 2018 WQOW via CNN. All rights reserved.