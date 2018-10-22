PBSO: Masked man holds up Dunkin' Donuts

A masked man held-up a Palm Beach County Dunkin' Donuts Sunday morning, according to the sheriff's office.
The suspect, who wore a towel around his head to mask his identity, targeted the store in the 2900 block of Northlake Blvd., in unincorporated Lake Park just before 7 a.m., the sheriff's office said.
PBSO described the suspect as a black male, about 5' 06" – 5' 07", with a medium build. He was wearing a long sleeve dark shirt with "Palm Beach" written on the chest and sleeve. He also had on jeans and black shoes.
If you have any information you are asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.