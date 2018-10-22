St. Lucie seeks more participation in Eye Watch

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is looking for more homeowners and business owners to join the Eye Watch program.
It's an online database of homes and businesses that have external security cameras.
If a crime happens, the sheriff's office can search the database and identify locations where video evidence may have been recorded. This evidence could result in the timely and efficient arrest of a criminal or the successful solving of a case.
If you have external video cameras on your home or business, you can complete an online questionnaire to register your cameras and help fight crime.
The sheriff's office may contact you directly to request surveillance footage if detectives believe your cameras may have captured evidence of a crime.
Recently, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office partnered with RING, a leading security camera company providing citizens with real-time, local crime and safety information.
This new partnership gives the agency the opportunity to expand the Eye Watch program by adding thousands of residential security cameras to the agency's list of "go-to" video sources during a criminal investigation.
The partnership with RING includes the use of the free Neighbors app to provide residents with real-time, local crime and safety information. The Neighbors network already has millions of users and has been instrumental in catching package thieves, stopping burglaries and keeping neighborhoods safe.
Any resident of St. Lucie County can download the free Neighbors app, join your neighborhood and use the app to monitor neighborhood activity, share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts and receive real-time safety alerts from your neighbors, local law enforcement and the RING team.
For more information about either of these programs, you can call the Crime Prevention Unit at (772) 871-5303.