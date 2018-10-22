Watch party held in WPB for governor's debate

A watch party was held Sunday night at Revolutions in West Palm Beach for the first televised governor's debate ahead of Election Day.
"Whatever side of the political spectrum people are on, I hope they become a little more engaged. It's not only our right, but it's sort of our responsibility," said resident Toni Scorsese.
Scorsese was interested in where each candidate stands on the state's minimum wage, but she said her biggest concern this election cycle is the environment.
"I'm concerned about the environment. I think that's more a national issue than just Florida, despite the fact we just had that horrible red tide," said Scorsese.
Others who showed up to the watch party said their concerns were focused around safety in schools and teachers salaries, which rank among some of the lowest in the country.
"A lot of people in my family are teachers and you know Mayor Gillum wants to raise teachers wages to $50,000, so I think that's really great," said Michael Sotelo.
However, no matter who these voters side with, a lot of them said they were unhappy with the name calling and finger pointing that took away from the real issues.