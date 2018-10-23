Careful where you swipe: Risky places to use your debit card

(CNN) - In some cases, it's easier to get fraudulent charges dropped from your credit card than your debit card.
And while fraud is always a possibility, being careful about where you use your debit card can help you avoid trouble.
Be careful where you swipe your debit card.
The risk of fraud is everywhere, but experts say certain places are more dangerous than others.
Here are four risky places to avoid.
Outdoor ATMs
First, avoid outdoor ATMs.
Bankrate, a consumer financial services company, said thieves can easily capture your bank card information by running it through a skimming machine installed over the real card reader.
Instead, experts recommend using an ATM inside a retail outlet where that's less likely to happen.
Gas stations
Bankrate experts say they're a danger zone because they're less secure and transactions require very little supervision.
Cash or credit cards are the best ways to pay at the pump.
Online purchases
Bankrate experts say this may be the most dangerous place to make purchases.
Experts said there's potential for hacking at many points during a transaction.
Bars and restaurants
You give your card to the server, the card leaves your hands for a while and you have no way of knowing whether your card's information was copied while it was gone.
Safeguarding your payment information means staying alert at all times.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.