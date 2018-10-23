Seeking to remove MLK sculpture that doesn't look like him

FILE - In this July 13, 2012 file photo, Tonae Johnson eats her lunch in the park in front of a Martin Luther King Jr. statue during the warm summer weather in Buffalo, N.Y. A community activist says he has gathered more than 6,000 signatures to replace the sculpture of the civil rights leader. Samuel Herbert says his goal is to get 10,000 signatures and a new statue by 2020. He says the 8-foot bust of King that sits in a namesake park in Buffalo doesn't look like the civil rights leader. (AP Photo/David Duprey, File) (David Duprey)