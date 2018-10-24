Ford's 3Q net profit falls 37 percent on slowing sales

He reaffirmed the company's full-year guidance of making an adjusted $1.30 to $1.50 per share. He said tariffs cost the company about $1 billion during the quarter, attributing $600 million of that to commodity cost increases due to U.S. tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. Another $200 million came from retaliatory tariffs imposed by China on U.S. vehicles, with the balance from the cost of canceling plans to build a small vehicle in China, the Focus Active, to be exported to the U.S.