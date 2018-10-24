Stuart proposes three possible locations for Brightline station

STUART, Fla. - The city of Stuart is proposing three possible locations for a Brightline station on the Treasure Coast.
This comes after the passenger rail service asked for interested communities to submit proposals for a station in their community as Brightline prepares to expand service north to Orlando.
Stuart is suggesting a station at Kiwanis Park, East Coast Lumber or Stypmann Boulevard. Kiwanis Park is west of the tracks while the other options are east.
The city says all three are centrally located and are close to existing parking lots and connections to other transit services.
Fort Pierce is also pitching to have a Brightline station within its city limits. It is unclear when Brightline will make a decision on a possible stop along the Treasure Coast.
