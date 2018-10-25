Caught on camera: Major pulled over for speeding

"Although it is my expectation that all law enforcement officers should strictly obey traffic laws and be treated exactly how the general public treated (sic) when a violation occurs, I have lingering concerns regarding whether your initial traffic stop and the subsequent internal investigation were motived by something more than a driving violation. I find it interesting that someone contacted and alerted an investigative news report of the interaction, as evidenced by a reporter's submission of a records request for the specific body camera video within three days of the interaction. I will be requesting that the Chief identify and monitor internal departmental politics and alliances that may be detrimental to the mission of the organization."