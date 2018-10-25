DIRTY DINING: Roaches temporarily close restaurants in Wellington, central PBC, Port St. Lucie

An Indian restaurant in central Palm Beach County, an Asian take-out restaurant in Wellington and a Subway location in Port St Lucie are all on this week's Dirty Dining list.
State inspectors found more than 40 dead roaches inside Paradise Biryani Pointe on Lake Worth Road over two days last week.
They also found more than 25 live roaches during an inspection on Oct. 19.
Inspectors found dead roaches inside Yeung's Lotus Express in Wellington Green as well. They say rodent bait was not contained properly too.
Food was food being stored in ice used for drinks and a container of cut lemons was stored in ice used for customer drinks at the front counter.
Yeung's had nine high-priority violations during an inspection on Oct. 16.
A Subway, located at 7534 South Federal Hwy. in Port St. Lucie, around 18 live roaches and 15 to 20 dead roaches were found.
Also, turkey, tuna and ham were found being stored at temperatures above 41 degrees.
Inspectors cited the Subway for two high-priority violations during the Oct. 16 inspection.
All restaurants are back open following temporarily closures.
Full Inspection Reports:
* Paradise Biryani Pointe:https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDetail.asp?InspVisitID=6753094&licid=6770504
* Yeung's Lotus Express:https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDetail.asp?InspVisitID=6722158&licid=6037580
