Discharges stop, St. Lucie Estuary recovering

The St. Lucie Estuary has seen a huge a recovery the past few weeks after a dismal summer.
Kadri Benton is an angler. "Snook fishing has been great. Tarpon fishing in the river has been great," said Benton.
Kadri also works at White's Tackle in Stuart. "We don't get people calling asking how the water quality is," said Benton.
There's been a recovery because the St. Lucie Lock gates are closed.
"Such a big part of it," said Martin County Ecosystem Manager John Maehl. He says once the gates closed on October 5th, salinity levels improved and algae dissipated.
"We've seen a nice recovery in the fisheries, but those things like seagrass and oysters will take years to recover," said Maehl.
He says we should not lose focus into the dry season. "Keep the pressure on," said Maehl.
He says that will help this estuary recover even more.