Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Pahokee

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting last week in Pahokee.
Deputies responded to the shooting in the 200 block of Daniels Place around 10 p.m. Oct. 24.
When they arrived, they found a man, identified as Kilroy Bailey, 50, of Pahokee with gunshot wound(s).
Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials.
PBSO said Monday they arrested Earnest J. Jackson Jr., 41, of Port St. Lucie in connection with the homicide.
Jackson faces charges of homicide and possessing a weapon by a convicted felon. Jail records indicate he was booked at the Palm Beach County Jail on Oct. 26.