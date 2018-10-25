India removes investigative agency head amid probe of deputy

A rickshaw puller pedals past outdoor broadcasting vans of various television channels lined up outside Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. The government of India placed the director of the federal investigative agency and his deputy on leave on Wednesday days after the agency filed a case against the deputy alleging that he took bribes to settle a money laundering case. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) (Altaf Qadri)