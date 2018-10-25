One person killed in fiery WPB crash

West Palm Beach police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed at least one person Thursday evening.
The crash happened at 6:26 p.m. at the intersection of Murray Road and S. Flagler Drive.
Investigators say a white Ferrari was traveling south on Flagler Drive at a high rate of speed when it struck a tree and caught fire.
According to officials, two adults and one juvenile were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One person was confirmed dead at the scene. The extent of injuries of the two other occupants is unknown at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.