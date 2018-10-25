Sears suppliers haunted by ghost of Toys R Us

Many manufacturers have already been keeping Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears on a tight leash over the past few years as they watched its fortunes spiral downward. But their reluctance to work with the retailer heading into the holiday shopping season is a major blow to its survival. The fate of Sears, which also operates Kmart, depends on a critical flow of goods to its stores. Without a generous supply of merchandise, even the company's dwindling base of customers may not shop there, hurting sales even more.