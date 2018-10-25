State ethics commission finds ex-Boca Raton mayor violated ethics laws 8 times

The Florida Commission on Ethics found ex-Boca Raton Mayor Susan Haynie violated ethics laws eight times.
According to the state report, five of the allegations filed against Haynie had to do with the mayor filing inaccurate financial disclosure forms from 2012-2016.
The commission found probable cause "to believe she misused her position to conceal a business relationship with the Batmasians, and acted to benefit her and her husband's businesses and the businesses of the Batmasians."
The commission also found probable cause "to believe she (Haynie) voted on matters she knew would inure to the special private gain or loss of herself, her husband, or business associates and principals."
The commission can fine Haynie as much as $10,000 and recommend her removal from office by the governor. The governor suspended Haynie after she was arrested earlier this year.
Haynie can negotiate a settlement and/or request an administrative hearing before a judge.
Haynie is charged with official misconduct, perjury and corrupt misuse of an official position, among other things.
In her official arrest report, from earlier this year, investigators said Haynie benefited financially from her relationship with James and Marta Batmasian, Boca Raton's top developers. Investigators also said she failed to disclose that relationship before voting on proposals that benefited the couple.
Investigators said she failed to disclose $335,000 worth of additional income she made while serving as mayor, which is required by law.
Investigators say $83,000 of that money came from checks written by the Batmasians to Community Reliance, a property management company owned by Haynie and her husband.
