Wellington Regional debuts new 3-D mammography

Wellington Regional Medical Center is hoping to give more women peace of mind, or at least detect issues as early as possible, thanks to the latest in breast cancer detection technology.
"WE are fortunate to have this on board and I feel like I can provide better patient care and detect more cancers," said Dr. Sandra Mondro, director of breast imaging.
A new 3-d mammography machine is debuting at Wellington Regional's Breast Imaging Center.
"I personally had my 3-d mammo yesterday," said Wellington Regional's CEO Robbin Lee, who was among the first to use the new machine. "It was not uncomfortable. The images are very clear, as you can see. I felt extremely comfortable that I had a great result yesterday."
The 3-d technology offers doctors a more thorough look at breast tissue, so they can detect cancer faster and also prevent unnecessary call backs.
"We are able to page through the breast like pages of a book and actually see through the tissue," Dr. Mondro said.
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.