Witches bike ride to help Delray non-profit

The annual event is in its seventh year and will have almost 200 people riding on homemade broomsticks.
Alpha Witch Andie DeVoe said the made the even bigger this year with a four-mile route.
"The spirit of this is contagious and the community really got behind it," said DeVoe.
The ride isn't just for fun, the money raised will go towards to Achievement Center for Children and Families. They are a local non-profit who help provide early learning series and after school care to 900 families in the area.
Jessica Hall with the foundation said the money helps keep the programs going.
"It funds everything, from paper, pencils, up to our robots program to our drum lines,' said Hall.
The event raised $8,000 last year and has already raised $10,000 this year.
The ride will start Saturday with check-in at 7:30 at city hall. For sign-up information and route information, click here.