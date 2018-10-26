Businesses hope cool front pushes red tide away

Beaches remain closed in Indian River County and will remain closed through the weekend.
Business owners along the beach in Vero Beach say conditions have improved.
For the first time in nearly two weeks, Lee Olsen at Waldo's Restaurant can open his dining outside.
"Been a long 12 days," said Olsen.
Some good news finally.
"Timing couldn't be more perfect because we have a huge community event here this weekend," said Olsen.
Beaches will remain closed because of more fish cleanup and lingering respiratory issues.
Researchers at FAU Harbor Branch hope an incoming cool front will help.
"Hopefully we'll see those winds change direction come out of the south and the west," said Malcolm McFarland at FAU Harbor Branch. "Big question is how long is it going to stick around? How long before those colder temperatures and wind patterns manage to clear it out?"
Hope it seems, is all anyone can do.