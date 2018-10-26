City of PSL named as 2018 Best Place to Work

The City of Port St. Lucie was recognized as one of the 'Best Places to Work' in St. Lucie County during the 17th Annual St. Lucie County Best Place to Work Awards.
The county Human Resource Association recognized 12 companies. Among them, the Treasure Coast Food Bank, Remetronix and the City of Port St. Lucie.
"Employee satisfaction is a product of the right work environment, and I am regularly amazed at the level of compassion and caring that our employees have toward one another, said Post. "The City Council and the Administration support our employees with programs and benefits designed to address their long and short-term needs. We also provide an environment that supports employee-initiated projects to help their co-workers in need, very much like a family would do. I think it's great that we have an organization that recognizes local employers in their effort to create a Best Place to Work," said Port St. Lucie Human Resources Director Jerome Post.
The St. Lucie County Human Resource Association cited these reasons the city, with 1,021 employees, is considered one of the county's Best Places to Work:
- 91% of the employees are enrolled in Health Insurance plan (Survey Average: 72.5%)
- 4.3% Growth Rate (Survey Average: 5.9%)
- Average: $1,131 per employee spent on Training and Development (Survey Average: $1,179)
- 41 Paid Days Off after one year of employment
- Employee Health Clinic is free to city employees and dependents that participate in the city's health insurance plan. Services provided range from routine wellness/office visits, medical/emergency care, x-rays and medication the clinic carries