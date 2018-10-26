Haven't voted yet? Expect texts, robocalls

The run up the election day is now flooding the phones of some voters with robocalls and texts.
Many voters outside the Palm Beach County Elections Office say there are too many to count. "Oh my goodness, I'd say dozens and then the emails," says Jeff Liggio.
It turns out there is a way to make it all stop. Just vote according to elections officials.
"Political committees, political parties, and candidates get to get the information about who requested a vote by mail ballot and who actually cast a vote at one of our 14 early-voting locations," says Palm Beach County Elections Supervisor Susan Bucher.
"The sooner those campaigns know that you voted the sooner, those texts and robocalls and knocks at the door will go away," Bucher says.
Palm Beach County will have early voting at 14 locations until the Sunday before Election Day and they've received over 200,000 requests for mail-in ballots. Early voting is also available on the Treasure Coast and in Okeechobee County.