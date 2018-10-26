Here's some ways to save on Halloween costumes

The day of thrills and frights is nearly upon us with Halloween less than a week away.
Don't fret if you are still trying to come up with a costume and not spend a fortune, you aren't alone.
The Community Thrift Store in Riviera Beach collects costumes year round to sell in the weeks leading up to the holiday.
"They can get a costume between $5 and $10 some are less, it depends," said employee Lu Kendall.
Kendall is known as the Halloween Diva and enjoys helping costumers with those last-minute finds.
"One woman came through, and she found a polka dot dress, a pair of ears and hands and she was an instant Mini Mouse," said Kendall.
If thrift stores aren't for you, you can also save money by turning to places like the Facebook Marketplace to look for costumes.
"There's mom groups that have the swapping of costumes some are just for free," said Emily Icenhower.
You can also search Pinterest for ideas using items around your home.
"Very simple one was a waiter, we borrowed a tray from a friend and then they put it with a white shirt and an apron, as simple as that," said Icenhower.
If you do plan on going to a thrift store, many of them recommend visiting before Oct. 30. Community Thrift Store said people tend to wait until the last minute and Oct. 30 & 31 things tend to be picked over.