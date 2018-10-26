The Latest: Pederson leads off as LA gets lefties in lineup

Roberts said during a day off Thursday he hoped Pederson could reach base and provide RBI opportunities to LA's top hitters. Brian Dozier led off the first two games against left-handers Chris Sale and David Price, and he was followed by eight more right-handed hitters both nights. With right-hander Rick Porcello pitching for Boston on Friday, Roberts is expected to get slugging lefties Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy back in the lineup, as well.