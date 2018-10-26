Next named tropical storm could develop Friday

By Glenn Glazer | October 26, 2018 at 3:47 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 3:53 AM

An area of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean has a 90 percent chance for development, likely becoming a tropical or subtropical storm later today.

The next name on the list this year is Oscar.

The forecast for this disturbance hasn't really changed this week. It will head north and then west over the weekend.

On Monday, a large trough will move off the United States coast and shove this system off to the north where it will die in the north Atlantic around mid/late week next week.