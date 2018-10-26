Security guards providing safety at voting sites

Voters heading to the polls in Palm Beach County may notice unarmed security guards patrolling each of the 14 early-voting locations.
The supervisor of elections says every election cycle they have a contract with a security firm.
If there is a disturbance, guards are ready to act and call police if needed. Elections officials say voters should feel safe when they cast their ballot for the November election.
Also, at the Jupiter Community Center, which is an early-voting site, the Jupiter police station is right next door.