Strip club: Suspect worked as DJ Thursday night

Mail bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc worked as a DJ at Ultra Gentleman's Club in West Palm Beach, the same strip club where Trump accuser Stormy Daniels performed in April.
WFLX spoke to Ultra manager Stacey Saccal who confirmed that Sayoc worked as a DJ Thursday afternoon, the day before he was arrested in Plantation. She said Sayoc had worked there for two months as a DJ and doorman.
Saccal said there had been no complaints about Sayoc from other employees prior to his arrest Friday.
She said that they are in "shock and disbelief" after learning about the arrest and described him as a "nice guy."
"I never knew that his van was covered in political stickers. I thought it was an ice cream truck," Saccal said, noting that he parked far from the club.
The club, formerly T's Lounge, is on Congress Avenue near Gunclub Road.
After WFLX finished our interview with Saccal, a PBSO deputy walked in to talk to her.
Justice Department officials revealed that a latent fingerprint found on one package helped them identify their suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura. The criminal complaint charges Sayoc with illegally mailing explosives, illegally transporting explosives across state lines, making threats against former presidents, assaulting federal officers and threatening interstate commerce.
Court records show Sayoc, an amateur body builder with social media accounts that denigrate Democrats and praise Trump, has a history of arrests for theft, illegal steroids possession and a 2002 charge of making a bomb threat.
In Florida, law enforcement officers were seen on television examining a white van, its windows covered with an assortment of stickers, outside the Plantation auto parts store. Authorities covered the vehicle with a blue tarp and took it away on the back of a flatbed truck.
The stickers included images of Trump, American flags and what appeared to be logos of the Republican National Committee and CNN, though the writing surrounding those images was unclear.
