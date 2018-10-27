Teen dies in overnight crash near Fort Pierce

SUBURBAN FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- A 16-year-old boy died early Saturday morning in a crash near Fort Pierce.
Florida Highway Patrol says a 2008 Ford F150 truck was traveling southbound on Russakis Road just after midnight when the driver lost control of the vehicle.
The truck veered to the left and struck a tree with its left rear. It then continued in a southwest direction over a small embankment, striking another tree with its left front.
The truck continued in a southwest direction, eventually overturning into a canal.
The truck was driven by a 17-year-old male and had 5 passengers between the ages of 15 and 17, none of them wearing seatbelts.
16-year-old Isaiah Santell of Fort Pierce died as a result of his injuries. All other passengers were hospitalized at Lawnwood Medical Center. The driver of the truck was uninjured.