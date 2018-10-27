Trump pitches policy in final midterm message

Trump said last weekend that he hoped to move forward with a new tax-cut plan "sometime around" or before Nov. 1. But Congress is out of session as lawmakers campaign for the Nov. 6 elections and the president's plan for a new middle-income cut of about 10 percent has yet to be fleshed out. Rep. Kevin Brady told CNBC on Friday that lawmakers had been working with the White House "for several months" on a plan, which he said would be advanced next year if the GOP can hold the House and Senate.