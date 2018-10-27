Woman killed by Tri-Rail train in WPB

A woman was killed by a Tri-Rail train Friday evening, according to West Palm Beach police.
The accident happened at 6 p.m. along the railroad tracks near Windsor Ave. in West Palm Beach.
Investigators say the adult female was seated along a portion of the railroad track when she was struck by a northbound train carrying 35 passengers. She was unable to move out of the way and was killed instantly.
The name of the victim has not been released.
In a news release, officials urged the public to stay off the railroad tracks and cross only at designated crossings.