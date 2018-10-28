Child shot in the head during road rage incident

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A 3-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot during a road rage incident in Port St. Lucie overnight.
Port St. Lucie police say the child was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident at approximately 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of SE Bywood Drive in Port St. Lucie.
According to police, the event began at the intersection of SE Floresta Drive and SE Prima Vista Boulevard.
The two vehicles involved traveled southbound on SE Floresta Drive and turned onto SE Bywood Avenue.
A 3-year-old passenger in one vehicle was struck in the head. The child was airlifted to St. Mary's Hospital and is in critical condition.
The suspect vehicle is a black, newer model, 4-door sedan. The driver is a possibly Hispanic or light-skinned black male.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aisha Hardison at 772-871-7324 or the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.