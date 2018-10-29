Area woman loses loved one in Pittsburgh attack

88-year-old Melvin Wax was one of 11 people who was shot and killed inside the Tree of Life Synagogue when a gunman opened fire during Sabbath services.
Family members of Wax say he was devoted to his family and his faith.
Barbara Kart of Boynton Beach said Wax was always the first one to arrive for service and the last one to leave. Kart's son is married to Wax's daughter. She said Kart lost his wife two years ago and spent all of his spare time at the synagogue.
"It was the highest point of his life to be in the synagogue," said Kart.
Wax was a retired accountant and would often to people's taxes for free. Kart said Wax was close with his 19-year-old grandson, and the family is in shock over his murder.
"I'm wiped out, I don't know what to feel, I am angry, if I had to say anything, I am angry," she said that anger is turning into fear for her safety.
"I am angry that the next time I go into my synagogue I am going to be fearful, nobody should be fearful when they go into a house of worship, nobody."
She said it's scary to think about how the suspected killer built so much hatred toward Jews.
"And if there is any good, and there is not much good in this, but if there is any good, I will try to think of the fact that if he could choose a place to go, that would be where he would want to go," said Kart.
Kart said she is waiting to hear on burial service information and will try to be there in person.