Child shot in road rage incident improving

A three-year-old Port St. Lucie child shot in the head over the weekend has been stabilized at the hospital.
The girl was riding in a truck with her father and seven-year-old brother when they were the victims of a road rage incident early Sunday.
No arrests have been made and the search continues for the driver of a BMW sedan that has light passenger-side damage.
"I was kind of shocked because this is a quiet neighborhood," said Ann Calise as she rode her bicycle along Bywood Avenue Monday. That quiet was shattered the previous day. Felipe Casal says his parents heard what sounded like a gunshot. And then, "They heard a loud car… screeching off, said Casal.
Bywood Avenue was blocked off as detectives canvassed the area looking for clues.
Around two in the morning Sunday, the pickup truck and sedan were at the intersection of Prima Vista and Floresta.
"We have no reason to believe there was any festering disagreement between these people," said Det. Sgt. Joe Norkus of the Port St. Lucie Police Department.
Sgt. Norkus says they're not aware of any words that were exchanged, but as the two vehicles headed south on Floresta. The sedan passed the truck as they turned onto Bywood.
"Something happened it was very spontaneous, very abrupt," said Sgt. Norkus.
"I do feel bad for the poor child. I really do. I hope they catch the person who had such road rage because it's uncalled for," said Calise.
The victims were heading home from a friend's house so their friends could visit a loved one in the hospital. The girl is being treated at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.