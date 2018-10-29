IRC beaches remain closed; conditions improve

Red flags and signs are not enough to keep Mike and Liz Eskola away from the beaches.
They're from Spokane, Washington and have heard of red tide on the news. "Something you don't want to swim in we know that," said Liz.
Good thing there's no dead fish near Sebastian Inlet thanks to clean-up crews.
"Cleaned about 120 thousand pounds," said Indian River County Natural Resources Manager James Gray.
He says there are only about 5 miles left to clean up.
Still unknown is when beaches will reopen.
"We want to have high confidence that we're coming off the red tide before we open the parks. We don't want to send mixed messages," said Gray.
St. Lucie County North Hutchinson Island beaches will most likely remain closed until at least Wednesday.