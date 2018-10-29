The Latest: Rabbi carried phone because of security training

Elected officials, civic leaders and clergy join arms and sing together at the conclusion of an Interfaith Vigil of Solidarity and Hope at Rodeph Shalom in Philadelphia on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in commemoration of the anti-Semitic attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. The vigil was hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) (AP)