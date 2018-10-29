Leafs' Auston Matthews out 4 weeks with shoulder injury

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2018 file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) skates between Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) and Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto. Matthews is expected to miss at least four weeks because of a shoulder injury. The team says on Twitter the 21-year-old center will be placed on injured reserve Monday, Oct. 29. Matthews was injured early in the second period Saturday, Oct. 27 during Toronto's 3-2 victory over Winnipeg. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File) (Nathan Denette)