Malaysia launches sale of superyacht linked to graft scandal

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo, Malaysia's marine police on their security boat watch luxury yacht Equanimity, allegedly bought with money stolen from the multibillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund, arriving at Port Klang in Klang, Malaysia. Malaysia's government launched a one-month auction for the luxury yacht bought with money stolen from the multibillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund. The sale that began Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, came nearly three months after Indonesia returned the $250 million yacht after seizing it off Bali in February in cooperation with the U.S. FBI. (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun, File) (AP)