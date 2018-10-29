Palm Beach Synagogue holds service for victims

Members of the Palm Beach Synagogue filled the temple Sunday for a night of solidarity.
The mayor of West Palm Beach also attended the open service, along with members of a local Catholic church.
The synagogue's rabbi says after the attack in Pittsburgh everyone needs to band together.
"There is strength in numbers. Just coming together gives us courage, gives us strength, gives us comfort," said Rabbi Moshe Schenier.
The synagogue says it already has security in place at the temple, but is considering adding more following Saturday's attack in Pennsylvania.
There was also a vigil held Sunday night at Temple Beth El Israel in Port St. Lucie.