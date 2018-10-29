Students to tour Holocaust exhibit in PB Gardens

Students from the Arthur I. Meyer Jewish Preparatory School will tour a special exhibit Monday that focuses on children impacted by the Holocaust.
The tour, and exhibit itself, was already scheduled before Saturday's shooting at a Pittsburgh Synagogue that killed 11 people.
It gives the experience a new meaning for those who will experience it at the MANDEL Jewish Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens.
On Sunday, teachers had the opportunity to tour the exhibit called "No Child's Play." It focuses on how some children coped, survived and prevailed through the Holocaust.
Speakers also discussed ways to teach students about anti-Semitism and how it impacts people today.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. It will be at the Jewish Community Center until Dec. 9.